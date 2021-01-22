Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,609 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $164.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

