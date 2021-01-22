Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.20 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.40 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

