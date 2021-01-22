Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,033 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $39,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

