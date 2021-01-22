Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,064 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

