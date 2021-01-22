Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 106,681 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 85,344.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,966,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 341,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 175,905 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 116,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 89,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

