Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $254.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $255.25.

