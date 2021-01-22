Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

