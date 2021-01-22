Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22.

