Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

