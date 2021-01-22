Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,278 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

