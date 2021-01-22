Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 14,993 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

