Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,563 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,182,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

