Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $125.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.