Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

