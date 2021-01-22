Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.