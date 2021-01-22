Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,988 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.