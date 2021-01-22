Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

