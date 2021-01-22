Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 323,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $477,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Truist started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

