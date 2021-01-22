Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.18 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

