Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

