Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

DKNG opened at $53.56 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

