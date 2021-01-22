Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,511 shares of company stock worth $61,449,495 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

