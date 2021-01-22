Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.79.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

