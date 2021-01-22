Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

