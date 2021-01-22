Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.58% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

