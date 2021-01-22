Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

