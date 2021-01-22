Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

