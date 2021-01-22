Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 277.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

