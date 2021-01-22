Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $512.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.