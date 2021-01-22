Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $472.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

