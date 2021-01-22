Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,214 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $386.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

