Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $326.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $327.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

