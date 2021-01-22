Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 468,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

