Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,718 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

