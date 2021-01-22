Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 894 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 80,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.