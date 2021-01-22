Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $367.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

