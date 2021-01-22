KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

