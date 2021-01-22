Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.76

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 81345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $5,984,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kforce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

