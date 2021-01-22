KickToken Market Cap Hits $652,500.60 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $652,500.60 and $151,087.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

