Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.44

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.44 and traded as high as $84.95. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 585,286 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £134.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.44.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

