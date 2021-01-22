Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.