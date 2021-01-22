Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.34

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and traded as high as $18.17. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 50,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $448.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

