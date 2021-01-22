Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. 1,745,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,474. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

