Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

