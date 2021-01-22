Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

KMB opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

