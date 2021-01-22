Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Trading Up 10.8%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,289,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 340,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

