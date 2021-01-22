King DAG Market Cap Reaches $13.16 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, King DAG has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $153,869.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

