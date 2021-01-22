Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $18,209.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

