Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 70623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

