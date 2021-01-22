Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

